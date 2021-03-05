Peel Police asking for public's help to identify man found in Brampton

Peel Regional Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man found in Brampton.

Unidentified Man

He was located in the area of Torbram Rd / Sandlwood Pkwy #Brampton at 3:13 pm today.

Anyone who may know this man is asked to contact #PRP 21CIB at 905-453-3311 ext 2133

This man was found in Brampton just after 3pm on March 5, 2021. He was located by someone in the area of Torbram Road and Sandalwood Parkway in Brampton.

Peel Police tell 680 NEWS the man is confused, and doesn’t know his own identity. They add he doesn’t appear to be physically injured.

They’re asking anyone who recognizes him to call them immediately at the 905-453-3311 ext. 2133.