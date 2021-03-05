Loading articles...

Peel Police asking for public's help to identify man found in Brampton

Last Updated Mar 5, 2021 at 6:43 pm EST

A Peel Regional Police vehicle is shown in a 2020 Twitter photo. (FILE/TWITTER/@PEELPOLICE)

Peel Regional Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man found in Brampton.

This man was found in Brampton just after 3pm on March 5, 2021. He was located by someone in the area of Torbram Road and Sandalwood Parkway in Brampton.

Peel Police tell 680 NEWS the man is confused, and doesn’t know his own identity. They add he doesn’t appear to be physically injured.

They’re asking anyone who recognizes him to call them immediately at the 905-453-3311 ext. 2133.

