Off-duty York police detective charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation

An off-duty police detective in York Region has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

An off-duty YRP officer is facing charges of Sexual Assault and Sexual Exploitation laid by Toronto Police Service after we received information and requested an independent investigation into the officer. https://t.co/ci8rmEwjPB — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 5, 2021

York Regional Police say the charges were laid today against one of their officers following an investigation by the Toronto Police Sex Crimes – Child and Youth Advocacy Centre.

They say the charges aren’t related to any of the officer’s on-duty activities.

Police say the officer cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the victim. However, they say he has worked with York Regional Police since 2004.

The force says the officer will be suspended until the court process is over.

(The Canadian Press)