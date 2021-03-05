Mississauga Mayor says it's "deeply disappointing" that Peel is moving to the Grey Zone, not Red

Following the provincial government’s announcement that both Toronto and Peel Region would be moving back into the Grey Zone, Mayor Bonnie Crombie of Mississauga is sharing her disappointment with the decision.

She shared a statement on Twitter saying she’s disappointed in solidarity with “a lot of very disappointed personal care service providers, gyms, and restaurants that were hoping we’d be moving into the Red Zone.”

As for small businesses in the Grey-Lockdown Zone, they can re-open with 25% capacity.

In an interview with our Momin Qureshi, she says anyone standing “at the corner of Dundas Street and Winston Churchill, looking at the south side of the street you would see people shopping indoors.” Referring to the Oakville-Mississauga border, which as a part of Halton Region is currently in the Red-Control Zone.

However, she understands that the health and safety of all Peel residents comes first. This week, Peel Region reported 73 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, an increase of one from the previous week. The region’s positivity rate also increased, to 8.9%.

The region’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Lawrence Loh, says he will be watching closely over the next 14 days to see if this increase in cases this week is an anomaly. Mayor Crombie adds that if the numbers look good, she will be pushing for moving into the Red Zone in a week’s time, as opposed to two weeks. But either way, she’s hopeful the region will re-open soon.