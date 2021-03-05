Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Jobless French culture workers occupy theatre to demand aid
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 5, 2021 10:48 am EST
Last Updated Mar 5, 2021 at 10:58 am EST
Out-of-work French culture and tourism workers display a banner reading " Culture Sacrificed" as they occupy the iconic Odeon theater, Friday, March 5, 2021 in Paris. Out-of-work French culture and tourism workers have occupied the theater on Paris' Left Bank to demand more government support after a year of pandemic that has devastated their livelihoods. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
PARIS — Out-of-work French culture and tourism workers are occupying an iconic theatre on Paris’ Left Bank to demand more government support after a year of pandemic that has devastated their incomes and put their livelihoods on indefinite hold.
With sleeping bags and food, they’ve set up inside the ornate lobby and velveted balconies of the 19th century Odeon Theater for as long as it takes to call attention to their demands.
About 50 people occupied the theatre starting Thursday and unfurled union banners from atop its columned facade reading “Culture Sacrificed” and “Six unemployed workers out of 10 not compensated – Scandal!”
Among their demands is another year of special government aid for seasonal theatre workers, who often struggle to make ends meet but have been particularly crippled since the virus hit. French theatres, cinemas, museums and tourist sites have been closed for much of the past year as part of government virus protection measures, and no reopening plans have been announced.