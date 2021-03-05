Iran's Revolutionary Guard says airplane hijacking disrupted

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says authorities have disrupted the attempted hijacking of a passenger jet in flight on Thursday night.

The Guard said on its official website the hijacking targeted a flight heading from the southwestern city of Ahvaz to the northwestern city of Mashhad.

The Guard announcement on Friday did not identify the hijacker. It said the Iran Air flight made an emergency landing in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.

It said no one was injured in the incident.

The Associated Press