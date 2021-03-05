Hurricane Hazel McCallion gets vaccinated in Mississauga

A Mississauga icon got her vaccine today.

Former mayor Hazel McCallion rolled up her sleeves on Friday not long after celebrating her 100th birthday.

#FridayFeels: At 100 years of age, #Mississauga's greatest champion and THP Honorary Guardian Hazel McCallion rolled up her sleeves to receive dose one of the #COVID19vaccine today. ???????? Congratulations, Hazel. Moments like these remind us that hope is on the horizon. pic.twitter.com/tPf8zEVvpK — Trillium Health Partners (@THP_hospital) March 5, 2021

Trillium Health Partners (THP) took to Twitter to announce the news.

At 100 years of age, Mississauga‘s greatest champion and THP Honorary Guardian Hazel McCallion rolled up her sleeves to receive dose one of the COVID-19 vaccine today,” they said.

“Congratulations, Hazel. Moments like these remind us that hope is on the horizon.”

Peel Region recently began administering COVID-19 vaccines to adults 80 and over, as other regions have prepared to allow the same age group to begin pre-registering for their vaccination appointments.

York Region and Guelph are among the other areas that have allowed those 80 or older to begin pre-registering for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The province’s online booking portal won’t be ready until the week of March 15, at which point those who are a priority to receive a shot can pre-register for their appointment.

The Ford government released an updated timeline to its COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Friday, revealing a long list of those who will qualify for a shot once Phase 2 begins in April.