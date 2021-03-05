Health Canada set to approve Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Canada has reportedly added a fourth vaccine to its fight against COVID-19.

Multiple sources are reporting that Health Canada is set to announce the approval of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This would mark another significant step since the J&J vaccine only requires one dose, while the three other approved vaccines require two. One dose is 85 per cent protective against the most severe COVID-19 illness, according to a massive study that spanned three continents.

This vaccine does not require extremely cold storage facilities.

Canada has pre-purchased 10 million doses of the J&J vaccine, with options to buy another 28 million.

Joelle Paquette, the director general for vaccines at Public Services and Procurement Canada, says the 10 million doses are to arrive by September.

However it’s not expected that any will arrive in the Canada until at least April.

In the U.S., the shot has shown 72 percent effectiveness at preventing the virus and was found to be 86 percent effective at preventing severe illness and death from COVID-19, according to data submitted to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccines which require two doses are 95 percent effective.

Although weaker in terms of clinical trials and percentages, Johnson & Johnson’s protection is “not the weaker vaccine,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor, said last week.

Health Canada’s cheif medical adviser, Dr. Supriya Sharma says Canadians can also be confident in recent decisions to stretch out the interval between the first and second doses of vaccine to allow more people to get their first shot.

“Definitely the messaging would be simpler if we had one set of data and we had one message and it never changed but that’s not what science does,” she said.

“We want to make sure that we have all that information, we apply it properly, and we make those decisions.”

A top infectious disease expert in Ontario had recently expressed a lot of optimism about the potential of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine being approved in Canada.

Doctor Isaac Bogoch said the shot could be a gamechanger in our vaccination efforts.

“It requires just conventional refrigeration and it’s a one-and-done shot,” Bogoch said. “Imagine how fast and how much easier you could vaccinate a population if you didn’t have to bring people back for a second dose. That’s a big deal.”

With files from the Canadian Press