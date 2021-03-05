Loading articles...

Grains higher, livestock lower

Last Updated Mar 5, 2021 at 11:14 am EST

CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. rose 2.25 cents at $6.51 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 1.25 cents at $5.5525 a bushel; May oats advanced 5 cents at $3.7225 cents a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 3 cents at $14.4350 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle fell .52 cent at $1.1860 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle lost 1.53 cents at $1.3595 a pound; April lean hogs was off .35 cent at .8677 a pound.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEARED: SB 410 at Williams Parkway. #SB410 #Brampton
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:25 AM
Enjoy the ☀️today #Toronto and for most of the GTA (Mar5)Lake effect cloud for north GTA this afternoon and then la…
Latest Weather
Read more