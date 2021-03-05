Grains higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. rose 2.25 cents at $6.51 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 1.25 cents at $5.5525 a bushel; May oats advanced 5 cents at $3.7225 cents a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 3 cents at $14.4350 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle fell .52 cent at $1.1860 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle lost 1.53 cents at $1.3595 a pound; April lean hogs was off .35 cent at .8677 a pound.

The Associated Press