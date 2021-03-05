Grab your popcorn and get out this weekend; 3 GTA drive-ins reopening

Miss going to the movies?

Some Greater Toronto and Hamilton area residents looking to get out of the house can head back to the theatre this weekend.

With indoor cinemas shut down due to pandemic restrictions, drive-in theatres are allowed to open under the ‘Grey-Lockdown’ and ‘Red-Control’ and three theatres in the GTHA are starting operations on Friday.

Premier Theatres operate drive-ins in Oakville, Hamilton and Newmarket and all three are now open for business.

The 5 Drive-In Oakville, 2332 Ninth Line, Oakville, ON

Starlite Drive-In Hamilton, 59 Green Mountain Rd E, Stoney Creek, ON

Stardust Newmarket, 893 Mount Albert Road, Sharon, ON

Each theatre has three screens that show two feature films each night. The films now playing at each theatre are:

Wonder Woman 1984

Little Things

Tom and Jerry

The Goonies

Fast Five

Ted

For a full list of showtimes and to purchase tickets online, moviegoers can go to the Premier Theatres website. Tickets can be purchased online and at the box office.

The Presidents of Premier Operating, Brian Allen, says the plan is for the theatres to stay open moving forward right through to Christmas, unless health restrictions require another shut down.

Safety precautions will be in place at each location, including leaving required space between vehicles and distancing in the bathrooms.

Allen says concessions at the theatres will be fully stocked and the plan moving forward is to implement a system to allow for contactless online food ordering.

The locations wanted to open as the stay-at-home order was lifted, but the weather had other plans. Now that the snow is gone they are ready to start the shows.

“We wanted to make sure the weather was have decent so people can enjoy it,” said Allen. “We think the demand is there.”

680 NEWS reached out to Ontario Place about potential drive-in experiences once the stay-at-home order is lifted.

Aimee Ross, spokesperson for Ontario Place, say they are currently planning programming for the spring and summer seasons that will align with health restrictions.

“We are working towards a spring opening for our drive-in and once confirmed, details will be posted on our website, social channels and a media advisory will be deployed,” said Ross.