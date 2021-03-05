Loading articles...

Germany: Croatian wanted for war crimes arrested at airport

Last Updated Mar 5, 2021 at 9:44 am EST

BERLIN — A 65-year-old Croatian man has been arrested in Germany on a European warrant on allegations of war crimes during fighting as the former Yugoslavia broke up, police said Friday.

The man, whose name was not released, was picked up at Frankfurt airport after he arrived from the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Thursday, police said.

They said he was wanted on a warrant issued by Croatia for involvement in four murders during wars in the former Yugoslavia, which raged through the 1990s.

No further details were available and police did not answer their phones for comment.

The Associated Press

