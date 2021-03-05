Loading articles...

Canadian soldier found dead in his quarters in Afghanistan: military

Last Updated Mar 5, 2021 at 2:14 pm EST

OTTAWA — A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has died in Afghanistan. 

The Defence Department says Master Warrant Officer Guy Adam Law was found dead in his quarters at the Canadian Embassy in Kabul on Feb. 25.

A statement says the cause of death is under investigation and is being assessed as “non-operational.”

Law was originally from Saskatoon and had been working at the Embassy since last August as a facility operations and maintenance officer.

He had joined the Armed Forces in 1991 and had deployed on four operational tours.

The Defence Department says his body will return to Canada on March 7. 

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of Master Warrant Officer Law, and our focus remains on providing them support during this difficult time,” the department said in a statement.

“The Canadian Armed Forces is a family and it is heartbreaking when we lose one of our own. We stand together, we grieve together, and we will always remember them.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: EB 401 at the 412 - vehicle fire cleanup on the right shoulder, all live lanes open. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 5 minutes ago
Snow Squall Watch in place for the traditional snowbelts...tonight through midday Saturday. Roads to the north will…
Latest Weather
Read more