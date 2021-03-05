Loading articles...

A man has life-threatening injuries after a downtown stabbing

Last Updated Mar 5, 2021 at 8:55 pm EST

Toronto Police are investigating after a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a downtown stabbing. Courtesy of Ken B Townsend

Paramedics have rushed a man to hospital after a stabbing in St. James Town.

Toronto Police say it happened at the corner of Bleecker Street and St. James Avenue. Paramedics have confirmed the man has life-threatening injuries.

Police say a suspect fled the scene, but they haven’t revealed any suspect information yet.

They’re asking anyone with information to contact them A.S.A.P.

