A man has life-threatening injuries after a downtown stabbing

Paramedics have rushed a man to hospital after a stabbing in St. James Town.

Any info please call 416-808-5100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at https://t.co/KR6pjmjfXy, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Download free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes or Google Play. — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 6, 2021

Toronto Police say it happened at the corner of Bleecker Street and St. James Avenue. Paramedics have confirmed the man has life-threatening injuries.

Police say a suspect fled the scene, but they haven’t revealed any suspect information yet.

Police say a man has been transported to trauma centre with a stab wound to his abdomen following an altercation on Bleecker St. Near Wellesley/Sherbourne. @TPS51Div is appealing for witnesses. @680NEWS @CityNews pic.twitter.com/Sr8pYDlxTC — Ken Townsend (@KenTownsend) March 6, 2021

They’re asking anyone with information to contact them A.S.A.P.