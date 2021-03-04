York Region opens more vaccination appointments for adults 80+ today

York Region is opening up more vaccination appointments for residents 80 and older.

About 2,000 appointments will be made available on the region’s online booking portal at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The additional appointments are only available at Richmond Green Sports Centre and Georgina Ice Palace on Thursday and Friday, between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

York Region first opened its vaccination portal on Monday and the site saw 20,000 appointments booked in just 90 minutes.