Visitor centre, museum reopen at Mill Springs Battlefield

Last Updated Mar 4, 2021 at 4:15 am EST

NANCY, Ky. — Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument in southcentral Kentucky has reopened its visitor centre and museum.

The facilities in Nancy reopened to the public on Wednesday, a statement from the National Park Service said. Guests can visit Wednesday through Sunday and they must wear a face mask while inside.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount,” Superintendent Catherine Bragaw said.

Each operation and service will be examined to ensure they comply with current public health guidance, she said.

That means some services remain unavailable, including in-person ranger-led interpretive programs, officials said.

The Associated Press

