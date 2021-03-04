Troubling video shows vaccine-eager seniors in lineup that stretches hallways at Vaughan hospital

Ontario says that just over 30,400 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in a single day.

Imagine booking an appointment, being told it would about a 10-minute process, and having to wait an hour and a half; that’s exactly what has happened to some.

On Monday in York Region seniors at Cortelluci Hospital in Vaughan faced a lineup that stretched through several hallways. What was supposed to be a 10-minute line turned into a wait that in some cases was more than an hour.

In a statement to 680 NEWS, Vaughan’s mayor says, understandably, there has been a great deal of public interest in vaccines for this priority group. The success of the online registration and ongoing demand to be vaccinated is proof that the city’s efforts are working, adding that this is just the start of the vaccine rollout.

“Vaccines are here, they are safe, effective and our best hope for bringing this pandemic to an end. As supply becomes available, York Region is prepared and ready to bring vaccines to all those who want them, in priority order,” said Maurizio Bevilacqua.

“We ask the public to be patient with the process. We have a plan, we have a structure of how to implement that plan, but it is all contingent on receiving the COVID-19 vaccines. Working together to get support from the community and all levels of government has been key in our fight against COVID-19.”

680 NEWS has reached out to Cortelluci Hospital for comment and has not heard back.

“Future appointments will be available once capacity allows and vaccine supply is available. Please check ‘york.ca/COVID19Vaccine‘ often for updates. I remain confident that by working together and supporting each other, we will emerge stronger,” Vaughan’s mayor said.

In Halton, the region is now offering online booking and vaccinations for everyone 80-and-older ahead of the provincial rollout on March 15 when the online booking portal is slated to go live.

The Ontario Dental Association issued a statement confirming registration for the COVID-19 vaccine is now open to dentists in Halton, Durham, and Hamilton.

In Toronto, various hospital sites are at different stages of opening registration and pre-registration.

Durham Region will also open up its bookings next week with appointments starting on Tuesday.