Loading articles...

Unifor's Dias says Air Canada pledging passenger refunds as aid negotiations drag on

Last Updated Mar 4, 2021 at 10:44 am EST

OTTAWA — Unifor president Jerry Dias says Air Canada is promising to refund passengers whose flights were cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dias says the airline has made the commitment repeatedly during negotiations with the federal government over an aid package for the battered sector.

He says he spoke with Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau last night, confirming the pledge.

Dias says roughly 4,000 of the union’s 15,000 aviation workers remain fully employed a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, lending urgency to discussions in Ottawa.

Air Canada and the Finance Department did not respond immediately to questions about the refund commitment.

Ottawa has put reimbursement of travellers on the table as a key demand in exchange for financial relief for airlines, on top of asking carriers to maintain regional routes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
All lanes re-opened WB 401 at Victoria Park collectors. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:11 AM
Back to winter conditions today (March 4) Flurries in parts of the GTA this morning but we’ll clear out 🌤 ☀️ with g…
Latest Weather
Read more