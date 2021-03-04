Toronto delivery drivers calling for new parking rules amid increased demand

From traditional packages and takeaway to groceries and booze, the number of things being delivered since the start of the pandemic has increased exponentially.

Now a petition has been launched by Taryn Ellis, a Toronto courier, who says they’ve been the lifeline of the city during the pandemic but that many have been hit with too many parking tickets.

Ellis wants the city to consider bylaw changes that would give them the right to temporarily park in illegal spots or for the city to establish more delivery zones.

She would also like to see the city implement a program similar to one in Ottawa in which delivery drivers can purchase a permit allowing them to park in certain restricted zones for up to 15 minutes.

The current bylaws allow delivery and courier vehicles to stop in some parking prohibited areas, however, drivers aren’t allowed to leave their vehicles unattended.