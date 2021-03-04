Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivers 1st opinion
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 4, 2021 10:23 am EST
Last Updated Mar 4, 2021 at 10:28 am EST
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett arrives for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has delivered her first opinion.
The 7-2 decision released Thursday is in a case about the federal Freedom of Information Act, which Barrett explains makes “records available to the public upon request, unless those records fall within one of nine exemptions.” Barrett wrote for the court that certain draft documents do not have to be disclosed under FOIA.
The 11-page opinion comes in the first case Barrett heard after joining the court in late October following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor dissented.
The Associated Press
