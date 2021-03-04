Loading articles...

2 suspects wanted for first-degree murder in shooting death of B.C. man in Stoney Creek

Hamilton Police have issued warrants for Oliver Karafa, 28-years-old, and Yun (Lucy) Lu Li, 25-years-old, for first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Hamilton police have identified two suspects in the death of a 39-year-old man from British Columbia after a shooting in Stoney Creek.

Police responded to a call for a shooting in the area of Arvin Avenue shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman with serious injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment and police said she was in serious condition at the time.

The male victim was found dead at the same location. He was identified as Tyler Pratt.

Police have issued warrants for Oliver Karafa, 28 and Yun (Lucy) Lu Li, 25, both from Toronto. They are wanted for first-degree murder and the attempted murder of the second victim.

The vehicles believed to have been involved in the incident have been found. Police say both suspects live in Toronto and it is believed they have left the area.

If found, police warn not to approach them but notify police instead.

