Ontario reports fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight day, positivity rate drops

Ontario is reporting 994 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths on Thursday.

Locally, there are 298 new cases in Toronto, 171 in Peel and 64 in York Region.

The province completed over 65,000 tests in the last 24 hour period compared to over 52,000 tests a day ago. There were more than double the amount of tests completed compared to two days ago. Testing numbers are typically down earlier in the week.

The jump in testing leads to a drop in the province’s test positivity rate, down to 2.1 per cent from 2.4 per cent a day ago.

The daily increase dips below 1,000 new infections for the third straight day after surpassing that mark the prior six days.

The latest provincial numbers confirm 92 additional cases of the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the UK. It is the biggest single-day jump the province has seen in variant cases.

There are now 644 cumulative cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, 31 cases of the B 1.351 variant first detected in South Africa and three cases of the P.1 variant first detected in Brazil.

The province reported 958 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths on Wednesday.

The rolling seven-day average drops to 1,064 cases. That number is down slightly from one week ago. The average has levelled off in the last three weeks after consistently declining each day since Jan. 11, where it peaked at 3,555.

As of 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, 784,828 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

With extended intervals between the first and second doses, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) projects 80 per cent of Canadians over the age of 16 could receive a first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna shot by the end of June.

What this means for Ontario’s vaccine rollout remains unclear, but sources suggest the Ford government could provide a list of who will get vaccinated sooner by the end of the week.

The province is now mulling over a request from Toronto and Peel top doctors to move both regions into the ‘Grey-Lockdown’ of provincial pandemic restrictions when the stay-at-home order is lifted next week.

More details to come.