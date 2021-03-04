Ontario municipalities getting $500 million from province for pandemic-related costs

Cash-strapped municipalities in Ontario will receive more money to help address pandemic-related costs.

The Ford government is providing an additional $500 million to help the province’s 444 municipalities address ongoing COVID-19 operating costs.

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Steve Clark, says the new financial relief will help ensure the delivery of critical services and keep capital projects on track.

“Our government continues to adapt and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic as it evolves, and we know our municipal partners are on the front lines of this effort,” says Clark in a statment.

“Our municipalities have been clear that they need ongoing operating funding in 2021, and it’s important that we step up and provide more financial relief. At the same time, we need the federal government to join us and provide our municipal partners with the additional support they deserve.”

The province says the funding is being allocated based on municipalities that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

The City of Toronto is getting approximately a third of the funding.

The new investment from the province is building on the $1.39 billion that was provided to municipalities through a joint federal-provincial Safe Restart Agreement.

“This additional $500 million for 2021 builds on a record of provincial government support under the 2020 Safe Restart Agreement and the life-saving Social Services Relief Fund,” said Graydon Smith, President of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario. “It will help offset the impact of COVID-19 on 2021 municipal budgets in every part of Ontario. By protecting the municipal services people and business rely on most, and preventing delays in capital projects, this funding is an important investment in Ontario’s economic recovery.”