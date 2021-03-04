Durham to start booking vaccination appointments for those 80+ next week

Residents of Durham Region who are 80 years or older will be able to register for COVID-19 vaccinations starting next week.

The appointment booking page listed on the municipality’s website will go live on March 8 and those eligible can book online or by calling 1-800-841-2729. Currently, residents can only sign up for email updates about the vaccine rollout on the site.

York Region also began allowing vaccination appointment bookings online for residents aged 80 and over this Monday at 8:00 a.m. Over 20,000 appointments were booked within the first two hours and by 11 a.m. they tweeted that all appointments were fully booked.

Peel Region began vaccinating those 80 and older in late February, via Trillium Health Partners. William Osler Health system in Brampton also launched its own booking system for the age group this week.

Toronto will not be launching its own booking system for vaccinations but will rely on the provincial system instead.

The province is testing out its website with a “soft launch” in six public health units this week — Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox and Addington; Peterborough County-City; Hastings and Prince Edward Counties; Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark; Grey Bruce; and Lambton.

However, the website is not available to the general public but public health officials will reach out to a small number of individuals who are 80 or older, as well as some eligible health-care workers to test it.

The site will not be available to other regions before March 15, even those that have already begun vaccinating members of the 80-and-over age group such as York and Peel.

With files from The Canadian Press