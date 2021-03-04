Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man's body pulled from Don River near Cherry Street
by Madison Fitzpatrick, Lucas Casaletto
Posted Mar 4, 2021 4:43 pm EST
Last Updated Mar 4, 2021 at 5:04 pm EST
Police say a body has been pulled from the Don River. Daniel Berry/CityNews
Toronto police have pulled a body from the Don River.
Const. Laura Brabant says officers were first informed of the discovery shortly before 3:00 p.m. when they received several calls from drivers and people in the area about seeing a body in the water near Cherry Street and Lakeshore Boulevard.
“Toronto police and Toronto fire arrived on scene and we located a deceased person in the water,” said Brabant.
Officers on scene tell 680 NEWS it is a man’s body they pulled from the river.
Police are treating it as suspicious until a cause of death is determined by a coroner. The homicide unit is not involved at this point.
Brabant is urging anyone with information to come forward.
