Man's body pulled from Don River near Cherry Street

Toronto police have pulled a body from the Don River.

Const. Laura Brabant says officers were first informed of the discovery shortly before 3:00 p.m. when they received several calls from drivers and people in the area about seeing a body in the water near Cherry Street and Lakeshore Boulevard.

“Toronto police and Toronto fire arrived on scene and we located a deceased person in the water,” said Brabant.

Officers on scene tell 680 NEWS it is a man’s body they pulled from the river.

Police are treating it as suspicious until a cause of death is determined by a coroner. The homicide unit is not involved at this point.

Brabant is urging anyone with information to come forward.