Decision on Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming in 'next few days': Health Canada

FILE - This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

Health Canada says a decision on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be announced in the “next few days.”

The word came today from Dr. Marc Berthiaume, director of the regulator’s bureau of medical sciences.

Once approved, the J&J product would become the fourth vaccine available for use in Canada. It was approved last weekend in the United States.

(More to come)

