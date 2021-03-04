Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: Walter Gretzky, father of the Great One, dies at 82

Last Updated Mar 4, 2021 at 11:44 pm EST

Walter Gretzky, the ultimate Canadian hockey dad who taught and nurtured the Great One, has died

He was 82.

Wayne Gretzky said his dad battled Parkinson’s disease and other health issues the past few years in a statement tonight.

In his younger days, Walter Gretzky became a name himself, appearing with his famous son in commercials and emerging as a blue-collar symbol of a devoted hockey parent.

His celebrity status increased after making a remarkable recovery from a stroke suffered in 1991.

His recovery was chronicled in his autobiography, “On Family, Hockey and Healing,” and in a 2005 made-for-TV movie.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 06:47 PM
WB 401 approaching Keele collectors - two right lanes blocked with a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 07:57 PM
Today's gusts in #Toronto were just over 50 km/h...tomorrow they will be just over 60 km/h keeping the term "wind c…
Latest Weather
Read more