1 man dead in North York house fire

Last Updated Mar 4, 2021 at 5:34 am EST

A Toronto Fire truck is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A house fire in North York has left one man dead.

Crews received a call just after 4 a.m. on Thursday morning and responded to a blaze at a home on Mayberry Road, in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue.

They found a man in with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital via emergency run and later succumbed to his injuries.

More details to come.

