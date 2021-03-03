Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Virus prompts Naval Academy to move more midshipmen to hotel
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 3, 2021 8:28 am EST
Last Updated Mar 3, 2021 at 8:44 am EST
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A second wave of nearly 100 midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy is going to move to a hotel because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.
The Capital Gazette reported Tuesday that nearly 200 students are now being housed at the Graduate Hotel and the Hilton Garden Inn.
The temporary move will help the school in Annapolis, Maryland, to better handle an outbreak.
The Naval Academy has already issued restrictions that essentially confine midshipmen to their dormitory rooms except for essential activities.
Cmdr. Alana Garas told the newspaper that the academy could not say how many coronavirus cases are associated with the academy because of operational security.
The midshipmen who are staying at the hotels will take classes online and cannot have guests or food delivery.
