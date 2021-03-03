Loading articles...

Virus prompts Naval Academy to move more midshipmen to hotel

Last Updated Mar 3, 2021 at 8:44 am EST

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A second wave of nearly 100 midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy is going to move to a hotel because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.

The Capital Gazette reported Tuesday that nearly 200 students are now being housed at the Graduate Hotel and the Hilton Garden Inn.

The temporary move will help the school in Annapolis, Maryland, to better handle an outbreak.

The Naval Academy has already issued restrictions that essentially confine midshipmen to their dormitory rooms except for essential activities.

Cmdr. Alana Garas told the newspaper that the academy could not say how many coronavirus cases are associated with the academy because of operational security.

The midshipmen who are staying at the hotels will take classes online and cannot have guests or food delivery.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
#EB401 approaching Weston in the express - a stalled tractor trailer is blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:04 AM
Good Wednesday morning! Milder air is moving in today. The warmest day so far this year at #Toronto YYZ was Februar…
Latest Weather
Read more