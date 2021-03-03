Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US forces: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting US troops
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 3, 2021 2:31 am EST
Last Updated Mar 3, 2021 at 2:44 am EST
BAGHDAD — At least 10 rockets targeted an Iraqi military base in western Iraq on Wednesday that hosts U.S.-led coalition troops, a coalition spokesman said.
The rockets struck Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province at 7:20 a.m., spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto said. It was not immediately known if there were any casualties.
It was the first attack since the U.S. struck Iran-aligned militia targets along the Iraq-Syria border last week.
The U.S. strike was in response to a spate of rocket attacks that targeted the American presence, including one that killed a coalition contractor from the Philippines outside the airport in the city of Irbil in northern Iraq.
After that attack, the Pentagon said the strike was a “proportionate military response” taken after consulting coalition partners.
Marotto said the Iraqi security forces were leading an investigation into Wednesday’s attack.