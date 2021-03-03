Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Two people charged for allegedly trying not to pay rent for 10 years in Toronto
by Madison Fitzpatrick
Posted Mar 3, 2021 6:33 pm EST
Last Updated Mar 3, 2021 at 6:39 pm EST
Toronto police say two people are facing charges for allegedly attempting to not pay rent for a decade throughout the city.
Police say that a man and woman moved into multiple apartments paying first and last months rent, then would stop.
Even though the couple has been with the same employer for more than 10 years, they would tell the landlord they were unemployed in order to prolong getting evicted.
However, once the eviction process was complete, the man and woman still owed payments to landlords while they looked for other properties to repeat the process again.
On February 24th 2021, 42-year-old Gary Bachelor, and 45-year-old Mandy Chapple were arrested and charged each with seven counts of fraud over $5000, and two counts of False Pretence.
Police say a couple did this at several different apartment buildings over ten years, which would work out to only paying fourteen months’ rent for about 120 months of accommodation.
Bachelor and Chapple are scheduled to appear in court on April 7th.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
