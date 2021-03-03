TTC investigating allegations of toxic work environment within special constables unit

The Toronto Transit Commission is bringing in an external investigator to look into allegations of a toxic work environment within its special constables unit.

There have been claims of harassment, favouritism and improper overtime claims.

Three employees have been placed on administrative leave while the review is carried out. It’s expected to take four months to finish.

The investigation stems from complaints made through the TTC’s Integrity Hotline and Human Rights Department over the past five months.

It says after a preliminary internal review, and consultation with Toronto police, the complaints were referred for external review.