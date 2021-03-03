Toronto police charge member of cadet program in alleged sex assault

Toronto police say a man who was in a position of authority with the Royal Canadian Air Cadet Program has been charged with sexual assault.

The force says the man was with the cadet program in Toronto in November 2019 and allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl.

They say the 27-year-old man surrendered to police on Feb. 24 and is no longer in his position of authority.

Police say the man faces charges that include sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a young person.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.

Police say there may be other alleged victims.