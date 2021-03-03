Loading articles...

Strong earthquake shakes central Greece, felt in Balkans

Last Updated Mar 3, 2021 at 5:58 am EST

ATHENS, Greece — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has struck central Greece. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The earthquake Wednesday had an epicenter 22 kilometres (13.67 miles) west-northwest of the town of Larissa and struck just after 12:15 p.m. local time (1015 GMT), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The quake was felt as far away as in the capitals of neighbouring North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro.

Numerous aftershocks were reported.

The Associated Press

