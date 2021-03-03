S&P/TSX composite down in early trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Losses in the tech sector helped lead Canada’s main stock index lower in early trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 82.41 points at 18,339.19.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 44.43 points at 31,435.95. The S&P 500 index was down 12.95 points at 3,857.34, while the Nasdaq composite was down 78.99 points at 13,279.80.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.10 cents US compared with 79.20 cents US on Tuesday.

The April crude oil contract was up US$1.11 at US$60.86 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up less than a penny at US$2.84 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$21.50 at US$1,712.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was down nine cents at US$4.14 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press