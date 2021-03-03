Loading articles...

Senegal's opposition leader arrested amid violent protests

Last Updated Mar 3, 2021 at 11:58 am EST

DAKAR, Senegal — Senegal’s main opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested Wednesday on charges of disturbing the public order after hundreds of his supporters clashed with police while he was heading to the court to face rape charges.

Sonko’s lawyer said he was also arrested for participating in unauthorized demonstrations.

Sonko, who placed third in the 2019 elections, was accused of rape last month by an employee at a beauty salon. He was summoned by a judge to appear in court for questioning Wednesday after his parliamentary immunity was lifted last week. Sonko has been a strong opponent of President Macky Sall since 2012 and he and his supporters have said the charges are politically motivated.

Protesters gathered near Sonko’s home on Wednesday and followed his convoy toward the tribunal. When he wanted to take the road past the Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar to drum up more support, he was blocked by the gendarmerie.

“My car has been blocked for over an hour by the gendarmerie commanded by the prefect of Dakar. This prefect was surprised saying that they are going to issue a warrant to pick me up by force. No one has the right to choose a route for me,” Sonko posted on Facebook before his arrest.

Police fired tear gas at his supporters who were seen throwing rocks at police and burning tires.

Babacar Dione, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
#NB404 at Sheppard - CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:04 AM
Good Wednesday morning! Milder air is moving in today. The warmest day so far this year at #Toronto YYZ was Februar…
Latest Weather
Read more