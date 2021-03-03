Ontario reports fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 cases with a drop in positivity rate

Ontario is reporting 958 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths on Wednesday.

Locally, there are 249 new cases in Toronto, 164 in Peel and 92 in York Region.

There were over 52,600 tests completed in the last 24 hour period compared to nearly 30,800 tests a day ago.

The increase in testing leads to a drop in the province’s test positivity rate, down to 2.4 per cent from 2.9 per cent a day ago.

The daily increase dips below 1,000 new infections for the second straight day after surpassing that mark the prior six days. Over the weekend the province crossed the 300,000 mark of total cases since the pandemic began.

The province reported 966 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Tuesday.

As of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, 754,419 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

More details to come.