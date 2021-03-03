LIVE COVERAGE: Yonge Street van attack trial, the Alek Minassian verdict

The verdict in the high-profile North York van attack trial is today.

On April 23, 2018, Alek Minassian drove a rental van down Yonge Street killing and injuring many pedestrians.

He has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder.

Minassian argues he should be found not criminally responsible due to his autism spectrum disorder.

He has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack, leaving his state of mind at the time the only issue at trial.

