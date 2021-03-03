Loading articles...

How a Canadian pension fund profits from American evictions

In today’s Big Story podcast, since the 2008 financial crisis, the single-family rental industry has exploded in the United States, with massive companies buying up as many single-family homes as possible, and renting them out en masse. What that means is that millions of Americans now have megacorporations as their landlords—and that’s going about as well as you’d expect.

And here’s the kicker: One of the largest of these companies is doing hundreds of millions of dollars in business with a Canadian government pension fund. This means that hundreds of thousands of Canadians are seeing their retirement savings grow as Americans lose their homes during a pandemic…

GUEST: Richard Warnica, business feature writer, The Toronto Star

