East Toronto eligible residents can pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine

Some residents in east Toronto are now able to pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccine.

Seniors 80 and up, as well as indigenous adults in the area are among those who are now eligible for registration.

The East Toronto Health Partners (ETHP), which includes Michael Garron Hospital, has set up a pre-registration website, and those eligible will be contacted.

Those now eligible for pre-registration include:

Community health care workers

Adults 80+

Homecare recipients

Indigenous adults

If you are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine, we kindly ask that you please do not call @MGHToronto or our #COVID19 Immunization Clinics as we do not currently have additional information. More info about when you may be eligible is here: https://t.co/pzKn2y2X1X (7/7) — East Toronto Health Partners OHT (@ETHPnews) March 1, 2021

This comes despite the city saying on Monday that residents would have to wait for the launch of the provincial booking portal on March 15.

Jeff Powis, medical director of infection prevention and control at Michael Garron, tells the Toronto Star that waiting for the city’s booking portal might cost some lives and says they have the opportunity to do something to prevent that.

North York General, along with North York Health Partners is also offering pre-registration for those 80 and older, and Sunnybrook Hospital has set up a similar registration process.

Toronto Public Health is waiting for the province with the city’s top doctor saying the situation here is “complicated and wide-ranging” and that the number of people who are 80 years and over in Toronto is “roughly equivalent” to the population of the City of Guelph.

York Region allowed those 80 and older to start booking and receiving COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday and said available slots had quickly been filled.

Officials have stressed patience for anyone trying to book an appointment due to the high volume of the site.

The William Osler Health System in Brampton also opened a vaccine booking system for people 80 years and up.