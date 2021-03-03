Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Eagle euthanized after airport tree rescue in Juneau
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 3, 2021 2:21 pm EST
Last Updated Mar 3, 2021 at 2:28 pm EST
JUNEAU, Alaska — A bald eagle rescued after it was found dangling from a tree near the Juneau International Airport has been euthanized after a veterinary exam found the bird in poor physical condition, according to the city.
The city, in a statement on social media, said the eagle was rescued Monday after the airport was notified of a possible dead eagle in a tree on airport property.
John “JD” McComas, an airport wildlife biologist who works under contract through a federal agency, climbed a fire ladder to reach the bird and saw one of its feet “wedged into” a branch, the city said. He brought the eagle down and handed it over to the director of the Juneau Raptor Center, the city said.
A subsequent veterinary exam showed the eagle had previously suffered a broken leg that affected its ability to forage, and the “very thin” bird was considered to have a low likelihood of surviving, the city said. The eagle was euthanized Tuesday.