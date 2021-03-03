COVID-19 vaccination registration now open for GTA dentists

Dentists in the GTA are preparing to roll up their sleeves.

The Ontario Dental Association tells 680 NEWS registration for the COVID-19 vaccine is now open to dentists in Halton, Durham and Hamilton.

York and Peel regions already have some clinics up and running.

RELATED: Half a million AstraZeneca doses arrive in Canada amid confusion over its use

In Toronto, various hospital sites are at different stages of opening registration and pre-registration.

Windsor-Essex started vaccinating dentists and high priority medical officials this week.

Dentists in Leeds and Grenville, near Kingston, and in Kitchener-Waterloo are also getting shots this week.