Loading articles...

COVID-19 vaccination registration now open for GTA dentists

Last Updated Mar 3, 2021 at 2:53 pm EST

A healthcare worker prepares a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a sports hall in Ricany, Czech Republic, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Dentists in the GTA are preparing to roll up their sleeves.

The Ontario Dental Association tells 680 NEWS registration for the COVID-19 vaccine is now open to dentists in Halton, Durham and Hamilton.

York and Peel regions already have some clinics up and running.

RELATED: Half a million AstraZeneca doses arrive in Canada amid confusion over its use

In Toronto, various hospital sites are at different stages of opening registration and pre-registration.

Windsor-Essex started vaccinating dentists and high priority medical officials this week.

Dentists in Leeds and Grenville, near Kingston, and in Kitchener-Waterloo are also getting shots this week.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching Winston Churchill - right lane closed due to a stalled vehicle. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:04 AM
Good Wednesday morning! Milder air is moving in today. The warmest day so far this year at #Toronto YYZ was Februar…
Latest Weather
Read more