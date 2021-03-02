William Osler Health System in Brampton opens COVID-19 vaccine booking system for people 80+ years

The Chinguacousy Wellness Centre, through William Osler, in Brampton is the latest to open up its own booking system for those 80 years and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says it made sense to move ahead of the provincial booking system since they have a vaccine supply.

RELATED: Ontario to receive AstraZeneca vaccines next week as government advises seniors against shot

“There’s been massive uptake, our seniors have been very eager to get vaccinated and I just can’t wait until we can get more supply so that we can start vaccinating those under 80 as well.”

“We didn’t want to wait, we have supply, we wanted to make sure we could get it into seniors… get their shot, get their protection, as fast as possible,” Brown says.

You can book vaccination appointments on William Osler’s website.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 966 new cases of the virus with nearly 31,000 tests completed.