Who are we vaccinating now? Who should be next?

In today’s Big Story podcast, provinces are rolling out their vaccination plans for the general public, and they all seem pretty similar. After the initial push to vaccinate frontline health-care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, programs will proceed by age groups, starting with the 80+ cohort. It makes sense, as the elderly are most at risk from COVID-19.

But what if there was another factor that could guide our plans to where shots would do the most good? Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table has published a new report that offers evidence that simply using age is not the best way to save lives and stop the spread of the virus. But will health units take their advice, if it means prioritizing at-risk neighbourhoods over wealthy ones?

GUEST: Peter Jüni, member of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table

