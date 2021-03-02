Ready for work: 64 percent of Torontonians feel comfortable returning to office, survey finds

If you’re working from home, are you ready to get back to the office? A survey out Tuesday indicates a lot of people who were working in the downtown core of the city want to come back but might be a little hesitant about the elevators.

The Nanos survey for the Toronto Region Board of Trade shows 64 percent of workers polled feel safe about going back to work, albeit it with a different work environment.

Nanos surveyed a total of 507 downtown workers, including 385 people that work in offices, from January 29 to February 5.

The survey finds some people are still concerned about crowding, which raises some questions about how people who work in skyscraper office buildings would get to the upper floors if they’re on edge about being on an elevator or passing people on the stairwells.

Nanos shows that 15 percent say they are still not OK with the idea of returning.

Survey results gallery – courtesy of Nanos:

Asked what concerns, if any, they have about working downtown, 23 percent of the polled city workers said they have no anxieties about office life, followed by traffic (13 percent), COVID-19 (12 percent) it being too crowded (12 percent) and commuting (11 percent).

Unsurprisingly, many Toronto office employees would prefer to know ahead of time whether or not their employer wants them back. Nanos shows that 83 percent of workers expect their bosses to inform them in advance with only five percent saying it didn’t matter.

Either way, it’s going to take months for things to get back to anything that resembles normal in the downtown core with office towers currently operating at around 15 percent capacity and the path system still a virtual ghost town.

In early February, Toronto’s top doctor said the uncertainty with the mutations – coupled with the ability for them to spread even faster than the original strain of COVID-19 – means strict public health measures ought to remain in place.

Eileen de Villa has also stressed that management let their employees work from home when applicable.

Toronto, Peel Region, and North Bay-Parry Sound remain under a stay-at-home order until at least March 8.