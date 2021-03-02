Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Last Updated Mar 2, 2021 at 11:28 am EST

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

11:15 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 588 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say hospitalizations rose for a third consecutive day, up by 16 today, for a total of 628.

The number of people in intensive care dropped by one, to 121.

The province says it administered 16,458 doses of vaccine Monday, the first day of Quebec’s mass vaccination campaign for the general public.

Quebec has reported a total of 288,941 COVID-19 infections and 10,407 deaths linked to the virus.

10:30 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 966 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths from the virus.

The new data is based on 30,737 tests.

There are 284 hospitalized people in intensive care and 189 people on ventilators. 

The province says it administered 22,326 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine since the last daily report.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2021.

The Canadian Press

