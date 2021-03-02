Spring-like temperatures expected for GTA on Wednesday after wintry start to week

The GTA could hit double digits on Wednesday.

If we do, 680 Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai says it’ll be the mildest temperature we’ve had all year.

Ramsahai says it’s going to be nine degrees — possibly 10 degrees.

A warm front coming through late Tuesday evening is going to bring some cloud, possibly some flurries by the morning across the north and east areas of the GTA, and up over the escarpment.

“If we do get to 10 degrees, it will be the warmest day since Christmas Eve of last year,” Ramsahai says.

RELATED: All lanes reopen after massive pileup on HWY 400 amid snow squall warning

“Don’t get crazy and pull out the flip flops and the shorts,” Ramsahai says, “it’s one mild day for the whole week, big ups and downs day-to-day in terms of those daytime highs.”

We are expecting showers for the afternoon before the temperatures drop once again below the freezing mark Thursday to minus one, feeling like minus seven degrees at the warmest part of the day.

“This is typically the time of year where we start to get one or two days of mild weather, intermixed with four or five seasonal days,” Ramsahai says.

Our seasonal daytime highs are now above the freezing marks at two degrees.

So Ramsahai warns — winter is nowhere near done.