Rescue crews responding to fire, emergency, on Canadian fishing vessel off N.S. coast

HALIFAX — The Canadian military says aircraft and ships are responding to an emergency aboard a Canadian fishing vessel that has been damaged by fire off of the coast of Nova Scotia.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax says the FV Atlantic Destiny is a scallop factory ship with 32 people on board and there are no reports of injuries.

The ship has lost power and is adrift about 120 nautical miles south of Yarmouth, N.S., in heavy seas.

Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens says a CH-149 Cormorant search and rescue helicopter has started removing some of the crew members from the ship.

Owens says a small number of the crew will remain on board.

He says the fire is out but the ship was taking on water.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2021.

The Canadian Press