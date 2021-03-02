Loading articles...

Raptors will be without several star players for Wednesday's game due to safety protocols

Last Updated Mar 2, 2021 at 6:51 pm EST

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) celebrates his three point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during NBA overtime action in Toronto on Tuesday Oct. 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The Toronto Raptors has updated Wednesday’s game status against the Detroit Pistons, saying it will be without several key players at tip-off.

This comes after the league announced it was postponing the game, originally scheduled for Tuesday, to Wednesday because of protocols.

Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Malachi Flynn and Pat McCaw will not be on the bench because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

That is in addition to head coach Nick Nurse and at least five other coaches.

Jaylen Harris and Donta Hall from Raptors 905 will be joining the team.

Tweet from @Raptors_PR account on March 3rd game vs. Detroit Pistons.

 

 

