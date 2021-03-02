Raptors will be without several star players for Wednesday's game due to safety protocols

The Toronto Raptors has updated Wednesday’s game status against the Detroit Pistons, saying it will be without several key players at tip-off.

This comes after the league announced it was postponing the game, originally scheduled for Tuesday, to Wednesday because of protocols.

Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Malachi Flynn and Pat McCaw will not be on the bench because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

That is in addition to head coach Nick Nurse and at least five other coaches.

Jaylen Harris and Donta Hall from Raptors 905 will be joining the team.