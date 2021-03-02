Loading articles...

Puppy inside stolen pick-up truck in Milton returned to owner

Last Updated Mar 2, 2021 at 9:31 am EST

(Photo/Halton Police)

A puppy stolen last week in Milton is now back in the care of its owner.

Halton Police say the four-month-old great pyrenees named ‘Hudson’ was in a pick-up truck that was stolen from the Real Canadian Super Store parking lot in Milton on Friday.

Then around 7 p.m. Monday night, an unknown person returned the puppy to a family member of the victim. Police say Hudson was left tied to the front porch and has now been reunited with his owner.

The investigation continues and the stolen truck has not yet been found.

