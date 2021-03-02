Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Police charge five people with first degree murder in connection with fatal Brampton shooting
by News Staff
Posted Mar 2, 2021 10:23 pm EST
Police on scene of a shooting in Brampton on Dec. 18, 2020. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave
Peel police have charged five people with first degree murder in connection with a December 2020 homicide.
Officers say they arrested a 17-year-old and 20-year-old Moses Tesfay on Wednesday for first degree murder charges.
On February 19, police also arrested 19-year-old Aliyah Rosan. In January, 21-year-old Hailey McVicar and 33-year-old Jerome Smith were arrested.
Police say the arrests are made in connection with the murder of a Brampton man on December 17th.
RELATED: Homicide unit investigating fatal Brampton shooting
Officers say they were called to a home near Scott Street and Church street when they found the 23-year-old Uchenna Achioso suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died in hospital.
All are facing first degree murder charges.
“Gun violence carries devastating effects for our communities. It cannot and will not be tolerated, and these arrests made by investigators are a reflection of their resolve” said Nick Milinovich, Deputy Chief of Investigative Services said in a release. “We will continue our unwavering efforts to end gun violence and other types of crimes that affect the well-being of all that live, work and visit Peel Region.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
