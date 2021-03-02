Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
It's back: LCBO locations to reopen on Mondays
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Mar 2, 2021 12:59 pm EST
Last Updated Mar 2, 2021 at 1:05 pm EST
An LCBO store is pictured in Toronto on April 20, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Francis Vachon
Liquor stores will be open on Monday again.
The LCBO tells 680 NEWS that as the province continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions, it’s updating its operating hours, including opening on Monday.
“We continue to restrict capacity and hours in accordance with public health guidance across the province,” an LCBO spokesperson said.
LCBO locations will now be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Last March, the LCBO announced that all of its locations would remain closed on Mondays in accordance with the province’s state of emergency.
LCBO stores have since operated Tuesdays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The liquor board also recently announced
. it is ending its participation in the Air Miles Reward Program
The over 20-year partnership between the liquor board and rewards program will conclude on March 31.
With files courtesy of 680 NEWS business editor Richard Southern
{* loginWidget *}